Ukrainian Ambassador in Canada Urges Iran to Hand Over Downed Airliner Black Boxes

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Ukrainian ambassador to Canada, Andriy Shevchenko, on Wednesday urged the authorities in Iran to hand over the black boxes of a Ukrainian International Airlines passenger jet that was downed near Tehran in January.

"The delay of the transfer of the black boxes by Iran is disrespectful to the families of the victims and to the ICAO [International Civil Aviation Organization] itself ... We urge Iran to fulfill its promises and hope that the ICAO uses all its powers to ensure that the investigation is quick and high-quality," Shevchenko said.

The ambassador made these comments in a post on Facebook after participating in an ICAO video conference earlier in the day.

During the meeting, Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau reiterated Ottawa's calls for Tehran to hand over the black boxes of the downed aircraft that had 176 people on board, including 57 Canadian citizens.

A Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft was downed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport on January 8. The Iranian authorities said at a later date that the jet had been unintentionally shot down after military personnel confused it with a hostile cruise missile amid fears of US strikes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Iran must bring those responsible for the plane's downing to justice and pay suitable compensation to the families of the victims.