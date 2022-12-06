UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Ambassador Says Germany Mulling Sending Heavy Weapons To Ukraine

Germany is considering providing Kiev with heavy weapons, with negotiations on timing and supply logistics conducted in the "triangle" format, Ukrainian Ambassador to Berlin Oleksiy Makeev said on Tuesday.

Makeev said previously that Ukraine needed weapons such as Leopard tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, Fuchs and Dingo armored personnel carriers.

"The President, the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Foreign Affairs constantly say that we (Ukraine) need serious armored vehicles... This message has reached the people in the (German) government and in the Bundestag here. I have no reason to believe that someone in Germany is ruling out the possibility of supplying such weapons," Makeev said in an interview with Ukrinform news portal.

Makeev noted that he had already held several negotiations with representatives of the German military-industrial complex in the format of a Ukraine-Germany-industry "triangle."

The former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, had previously proposed creating a so-called "tank alliance" to transfer hundreds of German Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev.

The Russian Foreign Ministry previously sent a note to NATO countries, indicating that they were "playing with fire" by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.

