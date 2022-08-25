UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Ambassador Says Kiev Dissatisfied With Military Assistance From Madrid

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Kiev is not satisfied with the military support provided by Madrid given that the last batch of weapons was sent back in May, Ukrainian Ambassador to Spain Serhii Pohoreltsev said on Thursday.

"I cannot say that we are satisfied, and that we are getting everything that Spain could provide," the ambassador was quoted as saying by Spanish newspaper Mundo.

Pohoreltsev added that he understood the complexity of the process, while noting that Ukraine needs "everything to be done much faster."

Mundo previously reported that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry was "surprised" and "disappointed" by Spain's military support to Kiev.

According to the newspaper, after the visit of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to Kiev in April, when Spain confirmed its readiness to help Ukraine "to the best of its ability," the only ammunition that reached Kiev was a batch of light defensive means, an armored ambulance, anti-tank weapons and a machine gun.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles later assured that Ukraine was "very grateful" for Spain's humanitarian assistance and its supply of equipment.

