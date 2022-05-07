Ukrainian Ambassador Slams Ban on Ukrainian Flags at WW2 Remembrance Events in Berlin

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk criticized on Saturday the police's decision to ban the Ukrainian flag at upcoming World War 2 commemoration events in Berlin, calling the move a "slap in the face" to Ukrainians

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk criticized on Saturday the police's decision to ban the Ukrainian flag at upcoming World War 2 commemoration events in Berlin, calling the move a "slap in the face" to Ukrainians.

On Friday, the Berlin police announced the prohibition on showing Russian and Ukrainian flags at the memorial sites on May 8 and 9. The police also banned St. George ribbons, images of "V" and "Z" letters, military uniforms and songs. An exception will be made for diplomatic delegations and veterans.

"We are shocked that the Berlin police have banned carrying Ukraine-related flags on May 8 and 9. This is a slap in the face to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," Melnyk told German news agency RND.

Meanwhile, the German capital's authorities said that the rules apply to 15 memorial sites and that the Ukrainian flag will still be allowed in the city.

The authorities also confirmed that the Berlin police will make sure there is no "public approval of the offensive war against Ukraine" at pro-Russian events outside of the memorial sites.

On May 8, 1945, the commanders of Nazi Germany's armed forces signed the instrument of surrender, admitting defeat in World War 2. This day is celebrated in many countries and referred to as Victory Day. Due to a difference in time zones, Russia and several other former Soviet republics celebrate it a day later.