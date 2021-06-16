UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Ambassador To Be Received In Washington On Biden-Putin Meeting Day - White House

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:50 AM

Ukrainian Ambassador to Be Received in Washington on Biden-Putin Meeting Day - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US Acting Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker will receive Ukrainian Ambassador to Washington Oksana Markarova on Wednesday, according to the State Department's daily schedule.

The meeting will be closed to the press, the topic of discussion is not named.

The meeting will take place on the same day that US President Joe Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Vladimir Putin Geneva Same

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

29 minutes ago

UAE cruise to final round of Asian Qualifiers for ..

10 hours ago

Medlab Middle East to address blood donation chall ..

10 hours ago

Today PSL 6 Match 24 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Za ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC’s 1,000th meetin ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Police, municipality team up to enforce law ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.