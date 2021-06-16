Ukrainian Ambassador to Be Received in Washington on Biden-Putin Meeting Day - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) US Acting Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker will receive Ukrainian Ambassador to Washington Oksana Markarova on Wednesday, according to the State Department's daily schedule.

The meeting will be closed to the press, the topic of discussion is not named.

The meeting will take place on the same day that US President Joe Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.