Ukrainian Ambassador to UK Says Answer Concerning NATO Misunderstood

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Ukrainian ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko said on Monday that his words concerning the possibility of turning down the country's membership in NATO were misunderstood, with Kiev keeping the aim to join the alliance.

Earlier in the day, Prystaiko admitted that Kiev may abandon its desire to join NATO in order to avoid war. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that these words were taken out of context.

Prystaiko said that he was glad to have a chance to clarify his position concerning the question which had created misunderstanding. The Ukrainian ambassador said he told a correspondent that Ukraine is not a NATO member country right now and is ready for many concessions to avoid the war, adding that this has nothing to do with NATO, that Ukraine's aim to join the alliance is enshrined in the constitution, according to BBC broadcaster.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.