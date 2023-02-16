Ukrainian Ambassador to UK Says Kiev Will Receive Fighter Jets at Later Stage of Conflict

Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko said on Thursday that Kiev would eventually receive Western fighter jets, however, this would happen at a later stage of the conflict and after current military needs are sorted

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko said on Thursday that Kiev would eventually receive Western fighter jets, however, this would happen at a later stage of the conflict and after current military needs are sorted.

"Later, (at a) later stage. We need to fix the tanks first, and this iron fist, which we were talking about, is already being created, then (we will get) the airplanes and helicopters," he said on air of the Sky news broadcaster.

Prystaiko added that Ukraine already had pilots that can be "retrained" to fly Western fighter jets afterwards.

The ambassador also said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the UK was "very successful" despite being short.

The purpose of the trip was to get military and political support, in particular London's support on the UN resolution on Ukraine, he added.

Last week, Zelenskyy asked the UK parliament to send fighter jets to Kiev. On the same day, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that London would expand the military training mission for Ukrainian soldiers to cover fighter jet pilots and marines. However, UK Defense Minister Ben Wallace said that training of Ukrainian pilots did not necessarily mean fast delivery of fighter jets to Kiev, and it would "probably" not be complete until "post-conflict."