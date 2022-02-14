UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Ambassador To UK Vadym Prystaiko Says Answer Concerning NATO Misunderstood

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published February 14, 2022 | 05:16 PM

Ukrainian Ambassador to UK Vadym Prystaiko Says Answer Concerning NATO Misunderstood

Ukrainian ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko said on Monday that his words concerning the possibility of turning down the country's membership in NATO were misunderstood, with Kiev keeping the aim to join the alliance

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Ukrainian ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko said on Monday that his words concerning the possibility of turning down the country's membership in NATO were misunderstood, with Kiev keeping the aim to join the alliance.

Prystaiko told a BBC reporter in a weekend interview that Kiev may abandon its desire to join NATO in order to avoid war. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that these words were taken out of context.

"I am quite happy that I have this chance talking to you to clarify my position which I discussed yesterday in length with a correspondent ... So, the question ... created the whole misunderstanding. What I told him, that we (Ukraine) are not a member of NATO right now, and to avoid war, we are ready for many concessions, and that is what we are doing in our conversations with Russians, but it has nothing to do with NATO, which is enshrined in the constitution," Prystaiko said on air of BBC.

In the past several months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.

