Ukrainian Ambassador to Vatican Hopes Pope Will Visit Kiev Soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) The Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See, Andrii Yurash, expressed hope on Sunday for the possibility of Pope Francis's visit to Ukraine in the near future.

The Ukrainian diplomat said on Twitter that "permanent support of Ukraine" by Pope Francis is greatly appreciated and "his soon visit of Ukraine" would be seen as a "real step toward installing peace."

The ambassador also posted an excerpt from Ukrainian president aide Andriy Yermak's interview with Italian tv channel SkyTG24, where the official said it was high time for the Pope to visit Ukraine and give a very clear signal that Russia must pull troops back.

In August, after an audience with Pope Francis, Yurash expressed hope that the pontiff would visit Ukraine. At the time, the Ukrainian diplomat said that Kiev had been expecting such a visit for many years and would be happy to welcome the Pope before his trip to Kazakhstan, which was scheduled for mid-September.

The pontiff did not go to Ukraine, however, and said in November that he would not go to the Ukrainian capital without visiting Russia's Moscow as well.

Diplomatic sources told RIA Novosti that Pope Francis is currently not planning to go to Kiev.