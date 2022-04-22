Ukrainian An-26 Crashes in Zaporizhzhia Region, Injured Reported - Military Administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) A Ukrainian An-26 military transport aircraft has crashed in the Zaporizhzhia region leaving people injured, the regional military administration said on Friday.

"This morning, an An-26 plane crashed in ... the Zaporizhzhia region. The aircraft was on a technical flight. There are people injured. Circumstances (of the incident) are being clarified," the military administration wrote on Telegram.