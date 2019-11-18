Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Agency Leaked Burisma Files to US - Ex-Chief Prosecutor

Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) provided the US Embassy in Kiev with details of criminal probes into the scandal-hit gas producer Burisma, former Ukrainian chief prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko said in an interview out Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) provided the US Embassy in Kiev with details of criminal probes into the scandal-hit gas producer Burisma, former Ukrainian chief prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko said in an interview out Monday.

"We found that NABU employees leaked procedural documents to the American embassy. They supplied [diplomats] with information related to considerations, legal proceedings, criminal cases, including Burisma's," he told the Ukrayinska Pravda online daily.

He accused the diplomatic mission of trying to "establish total control" over Ukrainian law enforcers by spreading its influence from NABU to the prosecutor general's office.

Ukraine launched an investigation into the privately-held gas giant Burisma after a coup in Kiev in early 2014. Hunter Biden, the son of then-Vice President Joe Biden, joined Burisma's board in April of that year. US Democrats opened an impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump on claims he had tried to push Ukraine into probing his presidential rival over his dealings in Ukraine.