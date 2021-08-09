Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Bureau Wants to Put Yanukovych, Son on Interpol Wanted List

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) intends to request Interpol issue a red notice, or an international wanted persons alert, for former President Viktor Yanukovych and his son, Oleksandr Yanukovych, on charges of illegal seizure of the Mezhyhirya estate, NABU Director Artem Sytnyk said on Monday

On July 28, NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office asked for a second time that the Ukrainian High Anti-Corruption Court issue an arrest warrant in absentia for Yanukovych and his son on the charge of seizing the Mezhyhirya residence by abuse of their official position.

"Arrest warrant in absentia has been recently initiated, then we will try [to issue an international arrest warrant], but whether it will be successful... remains unknown. But of course we will try to do so," Sytnyk stated.

On October 26, the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to issue arrest warrant in absentia for Yanukovych, based on procedural irregularities.

The decision was then challenged by the Prosecutor's Office. In January 2021, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the previous ruling.

The former president, who fled Ukraine after being ousted in February 2014, and his son are suspected of taking possession of the Mezhyhirya residence by abuse of power. They are also facing charges under Article 191 of the Criminal Code "Misappropriation, embezzlement or conversion of property by malversation" and Article 209 "Legalization (laundering) of criminally obtained money and other property."

The case has been under investigation since December 2019, with over 1,500 volumes of material related to the criminal proceedings.

The Mezhyhirya estate was state property until 2007, when it was transferred to the ownership of Yanukovych, allegedly with procedural irregularities. Since 2018 it has been run by the Assets Recovery Agency by court decision.