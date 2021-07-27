Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Ruslan Khomchak resigned at the initiative of the president, his post was taken by the commander of the "South" operational command Valery Zaluzhny, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov said at a briefing on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Ruslan Khomchak resigned at the initiative of the president, his post was taken by the commander of the "South" operational command Valery Zaluzhny, Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak is leaving his post.

This is the president's decision. Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not doubt Ruslan Khomchak's patriotism, loyalty in the oath, and professionalism. But the president wants to see synergy between the defense ministry and Ukraine's armed forces. Unfortunately, we do not see such synergy, on the contrary, conflicts," Nikiforov said.

The post of commander-in-chief was taken by Valery Zaluzhny, the commander of the "South" operational command, he added.