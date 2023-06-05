UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Armed Forces Fire 330 Rounds Of Ammunition To Shell DPR - Mission To JCCC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 06:10 AM

Ukrainian Armed Forces Fire 330 Rounds of Ammunition to Shell DPR - Mission to JCCC

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Ukrainian troops shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 52 times over the past day, firing 330 rounds of ammunition, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 52 cases of shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces," the mission said in a statement, adding that the Ukrainian military fired 330 units of various ammunition using multiple launch rocket systems and 155 mm artillery.

The statement noted that under fire were regions of five DPR cities - Horlivka, Donetsk, Makiivka, Oleksandrivka, Staromykhailivka.

On the previous day, Ukraine shelled the DPR 47 times.

