Ukrainian Armed Forces Fire 56 Shells Into Donetsk Territory - DPR Militia

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) The Ukrainian armed forces have fired 56 mortar shells of various calibers into the republic of Donetsk's territory, a Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Militia representative told journalists on Saturday at the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC).

"Today, from 7:05 (04:05 GMT) to 18:59 (15:59 GMT) we have registered violations of the ceasefire by the Ukraine's armed forces using 120-mm and 82-mm mortars. Altogether, there have been 56 shells fired during the indicated time period," the representative said.

The DPR representatives at the JCCC also informed that Kominternovo village in the south of the republic had been shot twice today.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. There have been many attempts to resolve the conflict or, at the very least, stop the shooting. On July 17, during the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk, the participants agreed to the latest ceasefire, which came into force four days later.