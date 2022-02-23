Ukrainian Armed Forces Settle Personnel in Houses of Civilians in Donbas - LPR Official

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The Ukrainian armed forces are evicting civilians from their houses in the Zolote town and the Popasna city in Donbas to settle their military personnel, spokesman for the LPR people's militia Ivan Filiponenko said on Wednesday.

"For the completion of the 30th squadron of the Ukrainian armed forces, the arrival of personnel from the formed territorial defense units is noted.

According to information received from residents of the territory occupied by Kiev, under the pretext of a planned evacuation of the population, the military-civilian administration is evicting civilians from houses in the settlement of Zolote (a disputed town near the line of contact) and Popasna (under the control of Kiev)," Filiponenko told reporters.

About 60 people were evacuated from the settlements, he said, noting that arriving soldiers "were settled in the liberated houses."