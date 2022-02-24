Ukrainian Armed Forces Shelled Donetsk - DPR Representative Office in JCCC

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Donetsk outskirts, firing 10 shells prohibited by the Minsk agreements, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said in a statement.

"Ten 120-millimeter shells were fired," the representative office said on Telegram.