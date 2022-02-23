UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Armed Forces Shelled Kominternovo In DPR - DPR Representative Office In JCCC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Ukrainian Armed Forces Shelled Kominternovo in DPR - DPR Representative Office in JCCC

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the locality of Kominternovo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) using guns of a caliber prohibited by the Minsk agreements, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire (JCCC) reported.

"Shelling was recorded from Ukrainian armed units in the direction... the settlement of Vodyanoe - settlement of Kominternovo: 12 shells with a caliber of 120 millimeters were fired," the office said.

Meanwhile, the Luhansk People's Republic's (LPR) representative office in the JCCC said two LPR civilians were killed in another shelling attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russia recognized the independence of the DPR and LPR on February 21.

Related Topics

Attack Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Independence February From

Recent Stories

Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canc ..

Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canceling Trip to DRC Over Ukraine

3 hours ago
 Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, ..

Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, LPR - Foreign Ministry

3 hours ago
 US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, ..

US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, Files Grievance With Ottawa - ..

3 hours ago
 Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; me ..

Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; member PBC

3 hours ago
 IBA extends full support to Feb 24 Kashmir solidar ..

IBA extends full support to Feb 24 Kashmir solidarity rally

3 hours ago
 Seoul to Remain Committed to Building Russian Gas ..

Seoul to Remain Committed to Building Russian Gas Pipeline Via N. Korea - Prime ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>