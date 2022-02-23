Ukrainian Armed Forces Shelled Kominternovo in DPR - DPR Representative Office in JCCC

(@FahadShabbir)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the locality of Kominternovo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) using guns of a caliber prohibited by the Minsk agreements, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire (JCCC) reported.

"Shelling was recorded from Ukrainian armed units in the direction... the settlement of Vodyanoe - settlement of Kominternovo: 12 shells with a caliber of 120 millimeters were fired," the office said.

Meanwhile, the Luhansk People's Republic's (LPR) representative office in the JCCC said two LPR civilians were killed in another shelling attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russia recognized the independence of the DPR and LPR on February 21.