UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Armed Forces Shelled LPR 114 Times Over Past Day - People's Militia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 12:54 PM

Ukrainian Armed Forces Shelled LPR 114 Times Over Past Day - People's Militia

The Ukrainian armed forces have violated the ceasefire in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) 114 times, shelling 29 settlements, the LPR People's Militia said on Wednesday

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The Ukrainian armed forces have violated the ceasefire in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) 114 times, shelling 29 settlements, the LPR People's Militia said on Wednesday.

Ukraine actively used weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements, the militia said, adding that shelling was carried out in the directions of Popasnyanskyi, Slovyanoserbsk, Stanytsia Luhanska, and Debaltseve districts.

As a result of the shelling, residential buildings, a car and power lines were damaged, the militia said, noting that one soldier was killed.

Related Topics

Car Minsk Luhansk

Recent Stories

Islamabad district judicial complex to be function ..

Islamabad district judicial complex to be functional by May 2022: CDA

43 seconds ago
 Japan Urges Russia to Resume Diplomatic Process Ar ..

Japan Urges Russia to Resume Diplomatic Process Around Ukraine - Prime Minister

46 seconds ago
 Balochistan Governor, CM grieved over Rehman Malik ..

Balochistan Governor, CM grieved over Rehman Malik's demise

48 seconds ago
 Pakistan reports 43 more deaths due to Covid-19

Pakistan reports 43 more deaths due to Covid-19

23 minutes ago
 German Economy Minister Says Nord Stream 2 Can Be ..

German Economy Minister Says Nord Stream 2 Can Be Completely Halted

18 minutes ago
 Baidoa: Crossroads of despair in drought-ravaged S ..

Baidoa: Crossroads of despair in drought-ravaged Somalia

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>