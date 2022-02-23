(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The Ukrainian armed forces have violated the ceasefire in the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) 114 times, shelling 29 settlements, the LPR People's Militia said on Wednesday.

Ukraine actively used weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements, the militia said, adding that shelling was carried out in the directions of Popasnyanskyi, Slovyanoserbsk, Stanytsia Luhanska, and Debaltseve districts.

As a result of the shelling, residential buildings, a car and power lines were damaged, the militia said, noting that one soldier was killed.