Ukrainian Armed Forces Suffer Significant Losses - Russian Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The Ukrainian armed forces have suffered significant losses, with a substantial part of its weapons and equipment having been destroyed, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian armed forces have suffered significant losses. A substantial part of the (Ukrainian) weapons and equipment available at the beginning of the operation has been destroyed," Shoigu told an expanded board meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The EU member states have already spent $97 billion on arms supplies to Ukraine to make up for these losses in equipment and manpower, the Russian defense minister said, adding that it was much more than the United States had abandoned in Afghanistan during its withdrawal from the country.

"Part of it (the military weapons and equipment abandoned by Washington in Afghanistan) is in the hands of terrorists and is being distributed all over the world. It is not known in whose hands weapons from Ukraine will end up tomorrow," Shoigu said.