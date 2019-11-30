Ukrainian Armed Forces Violated Ceasefire in Donbas 7 Times Over Last 24 Hours - DPR

(@imziishan)

The Ukrainian armed forces have violated the ceasefire in Donbas seven times over the last 24 hours, a spokesman for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on ceasefire (JCCC) told journalists on Saturday.

"The overall number of [ceasefire] violations [committed] by the Ukrainian armed forces over the last 24 hours is seven," a DPR spokesman said.

According to him, the Ukrainian military fired at the self-proclaimed republic's territory using mortars, grenade launchers, infantry fighting vehicles' armaments, and small arms.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. There have been many attempts to resolve the conflict or, at the very least, stop the shooting.

On July 21, an indefinite ceasefire between Ukraine, and the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk entered into force.