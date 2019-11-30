UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Armed Forces Violated Ceasefire In Donbas 7 Times Over Last 24 Hours - DPR

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 16 seconds ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 01:16 PM

Ukrainian Armed Forces Violated Ceasefire in Donbas 7 Times Over Last 24 Hours - DPR

The Ukrainian armed forces have violated the ceasefire in Donbas seven times over the last 24 hours, a spokesman for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on ceasefire (JCCC) told journalists on Saturday.

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) The Ukrainian armed forces have violated the ceasefire in Donbas seven times over the last 24 hours, a spokesman for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on ceasefire (JCCC) told journalists on Saturday.

"The overall number of [ceasefire] violations [committed] by the Ukrainian armed forces over the last 24 hours is seven," a DPR spokesman said.

According to him, the Ukrainian military fired at the self-proclaimed republic's territory using mortars, grenade launchers, infantry fighting vehicles' armaments, and small arms.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. There have been many attempts to resolve the conflict or, at the very least, stop the shooting.

On July 21, an indefinite ceasefire between Ukraine, and the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk entered into force.

Related Topics

Ukraine Vehicles Luhansk Donetsk April July Government

Recent Stories

Vivo Expands Y-Series Portfolio: Launches Y19 With ..

21 minutes ago

ANF seizes over 4 kilogram heroin from passengers ..

15 seconds ago

Crimes against orphan girls at Darul Aman: CJP app ..

42 minutes ago

Unrelenting lockdown and military siege on 118th c ..

18 seconds ago

Warner hits rare triple century against Pakistan

20 seconds ago

England harbour hopes of big fightback to save New ..

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.