Ukrainian Armed Forces Violated Ceasefire In Donbas 7 Times Over Last 24 Hours - DPR

Sun 01st December 2019 | 12:10 PM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) The Ukrainian armed forces have violated the ceasefire in Donbas seven times over the last 24 hours, a spokesman for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on ceasefire (JCCC) told journalists on Saturday.

On Saturday, the DPR also claimed seven ceasefire violations by the Ukrainian side.

"The overall number of [ceasefire] violations [committed] by the Ukrainian armed forces over the last 24 hours has been seven," a DPR spokesman said.

The DPR specified that six settlements had been situated in the reported field of fire.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. There have been many attempts to resolve the conflict or, at the very least, stop the shooting.

On July 21, an indefinite ceasefire between Ukraine, and the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk entered into force.

