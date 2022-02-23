Ukrainian Armed Forces Violated Ceasefire Regime 114 Times in Past Day -LPR Office in JCCC

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The Ukrainian Armed Forces have violated the ceasefire regime 114 times in the past day in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the LPR office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said in a statement.

"A total of 114 violations of the ceasefire regime by Ukrainian armed units have been recorded over the past day on February 22, 2022," the office said.