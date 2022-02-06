Ukrainian Armored Vehicles Deployed Near Line of Contact in Donbas - LPR Militia

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Armored vehicles of the Ukrainian security forces were detected on Sunday near the village of Muratove controlled by Kiev near the line of contact in Donbas, the people's militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) told reporters.

"Two armored scout cars BRDM-2 and one infantry fighting vehicle BMP-2 (of the Ukrainian forces) were detected near the locality of Muratove," an official of the people's militia said.

On Saturday, the LPR said that the Ukrainian forces deployed armored vehicles near the village of Klinovoe also near the line of contact.

The conflict in Donbas between Ukraine's government and the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics has been going on since 2014. The Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political resolution to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of the Normandy group in February 2015. However, the agreement has not been observed so far and sporadic clashes continue. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kiev is not fulfilling the Minsk agreements and is delaying negotiations to resolve the conflict.