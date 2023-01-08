UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Army Conducted Hundreds Of Strikes During Ceasefire - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Ukrainian Army Conducted Hundreds of Strikes During Ceasefire - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) The Ukrainian army has conducted several hundred artillery strikes during the unilateral ceasefire regime on January 6-7, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"During the entire period of the ceasefire, Ukrainian troops continued to conduct intensive shelling of settlements and Russian positions," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army has conducted around 370 artillery strikes against the Russian army's positions in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions during the ceasefire, according to the defense ministry. Ukrainian troops fired over 160 large-caliber shells and 20 rockets against residential areas of Donetsk, the ministry said.

Today, Ukrainian artillery, which targeted settlements, has been suppressed by retaliation fire of Russian troops, the Defense Ministry concluded

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Defense Ministry to introduce a 36-hour ceasefire along the line of contact between the warring sides in Ukraine from January 6-7 to allow Orthodox Christians in the areas of hostilities to attend church on Orthodox Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Olexiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's national security and defense council, rejected the truce offer. On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian troops continued shelling in the Donbas despite the ceasefire observed by Moscow.

Related Topics

Fire Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Christmas Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk January Sunday Church Christian From

Recent Stories

RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Scree ..

RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Screening Questionnaire&#039;

21 minutes ago
 FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in Asian Parliamentary Assembly m ..

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah ..

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah Districts and Villages&#039; ..

3 hours ago
 New international accreditation for American Unive ..

New international accreditation for American University in the Emirates

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

5 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2023 to kick off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.