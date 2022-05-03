UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Ukrainian Army Does Not Conduct Operations on Russian Territory - Zelenskyy

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The Ukrainian army does not conduct operations on Russian territory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Arab tv channels Al Arabiya and AlHadath, despite numerous cases of shelling of Russian border regions by Ukraine.

"Hostilities are currently taking place only within the borders of Ukraine and have not spread to Russia, the Ukrainian army does not conduct military operations on Russian territory," Zelenskyy said.

In Russia's Bryansk Region, on April 29, the Belaya Beryozka border checkpoint was subjected to mortar fire from Ukraine; there were no casualties, the regional governor said.

On April 25, the Ukrainian military fired more than 50 projectiles at the Troyebortnoye checkpoint.

In mid-April, two Ukrainian helicopters intruded into Russian airspace, firing several shots at residential areas in the village of Klimovo, as reported by the Russian Investigative Committee. Some people were wounded.

Also, several shells were fired from Ukraine at the Krupets checkpoint in Russia's Kursk Region earlier, the firing point was suppressed, there were no casualties, injuries or damage.

On May 1, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit said the railway bridge in the region partially collapsed due to sabotage.

