Ukrainian Army Fired 23 Shells On DPR Wednesday - Representative

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:30 AM

Ukrainian Army Fired 23 Shells on DPR Wednesday - Representative

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The Ukrainian army fired twenty-three 82-mm shells on the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Wednesday, a DPR spokesman in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire told reporters.

"From 17:30 to 18:30, Ukrainian armed units fired 23 shells with a caliber of 82 mm on the territory of the republic," the spokesman said.

He said two settlements were in the shelling zone. In addition, fire was delivered from armored vehicles and grenade launchers.

More Stories From World

