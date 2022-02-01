Ukrainian Army increases Drone Flights in Breakaway Donbas - Local Militia

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has observed an increase in Ukrainian drone flights over the line of contact and reserves the right to request help from Russia if foreign countries continue to arm Ukraine, a spokesman for the DPR army said on Tuesday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has observed an increase in Ukrainian drone flights over the line of contact and reserves the right to request help from Russia if foreign countries continue to arm Ukraine, a spokesman for the DPR army said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United States sent a sixth plane loaded with military assistance to Ukraine. Russia has warned that arms supplies to Ukraine may encourage the latter to resume armed hostilities in Donbas.

"We observe the intensification of flights by Ukrainian drones in all areas over the line of engagement. We think that in this way the joint forces operation command is trying to conduct reconnaissance of our positions at the front line of defenses to define targets in preparation to their elimination," the spokesman told reporters.

He stressed that Ukraine's drone reconnaissance violates existing agreements on ceasefire and the peace process in the Donbas region, which is composed of the DPR and the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic.

"We call on Western countries and international organizations financing Ukrainian aggression against Donbas to suspend deliveries of lethal weaponry and make Kiev adhere to the Minsk Agreements. We reserve the right to ask Russia and other countries to provide us with military and military-technical assistance if these deliveries continue," the spokesman said.

Citing intelligence, he said that the Ukrainian army is making railroad arrangements to deploy a brigade of about 130 military vehicles, including 30 tanks, from the northwestern Volyn region to Donbas.

According to the DPR military, the Ukrainian army's plan of attack against Donbas is ready and will be finalized by military command in Kiev later this week.