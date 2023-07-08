Ukrainian Army Leaves Positions Near Pyatykhatky Village in Zaporizhzhia Region - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The Ukrainian armed forces have suddenly abandoned their positions near the village of Pyatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia Region, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, told Sputnik on Saturday.

On Friday, Rogov said that the Russian army had kicked the Ukrainian forces out of the village.

"The enemy completely abandoned its positions near the village of Pyatykhatky. And they left suddenly," Rogov said.

He suggested that Ukraine's retreat could be explained by rotation or regrouping with the aim to strike in a different direction.

"Time will tell why they abandoned their positions, but they had very heavy losses," the official added.

Pyatykhatky is under control of the Russian military, but Ukrainian troops from positions nearby have repeatedly tried to seize the village of Zherebyanky, which provides operational access to the towns of Vasylivka, Enerhodar and Tokmak.

Ukraine's much-touted counteroffensive kicked off in early June after months of delays over a lack of military supplies from Western donors. The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian troops kept trying but were failing to advance. A number of Western media also noted the weak results of Kiev's counteroffensive, while Zelenskyy himself admitted that progress was "slower than desired."