Open Menu

Ukrainian Army Leaves Positions Near Pyatykhatky Village In Zaporizhzhia Region - Official

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Ukrainian Army Leaves Positions Near Pyatykhatky Village in Zaporizhzhia Region - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The Ukrainian armed forces have suddenly abandoned their positions near the village of Pyatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia Region, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, told Sputnik on Saturday.

On Friday, Rogov said that the Russian army had kicked the Ukrainian forces out of the village.

"The enemy completely abandoned its positions near the village of Pyatykhatky. And they left suddenly," Rogov said.

He suggested that Ukraine's retreat could be explained by rotation or regrouping with the aim to strike in a different direction.

"Time will tell why they abandoned their positions, but they had very heavy losses," the official added.

Pyatykhatky is under control of the Russian military, but Ukrainian troops from positions nearby have repeatedly tried to seize the village of Zherebyanky, which provides operational access to the towns of Vasylivka, Enerhodar and Tokmak.

Ukraine's much-touted counteroffensive kicked off in early June after months of delays over a lack of military supplies from Western donors. The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian troops kept trying but were failing to advance. A number of Western media also noted the weak results of Kiev's counteroffensive, while Zelenskyy himself admitted that progress was "slower than desired."

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Tokmak Progress Vladimir Putin Kiev June Media From

Recent Stories

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

37 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

1 hour ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

3 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

3 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

4 hours ago
Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

4 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

5 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

5 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

5 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

7 hours ago

More Stories From World