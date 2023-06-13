UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Army Lost Many Professional Soldiers In Donbas, Had To Draft Recruits - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The Ukrainian air assault brigade stationed in Marinka near Donetsk has lost a great number of its professional soldiers and had to resort to drafting inexperienced recruits, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing a Ukrainian infantry officer.

Soldiers of the 79th air assault brigade have been pushed to the outskirts of Marinka in intense fighting with the Russian forces, according to the report. A Ukrainian officer known under his call sign, Captain Fritz, told the NYT the brigade had to turn to conscripts with little military experience to fill the gaps caused by deaths or injuries among seasoned troops.

"A lot of people know about war from cinema, from computer games, from books.

And they don't understand it," he said. "War's not all adrenaline and shooting. War's not funny. It's blood, it's bodies, mud on your legs. You are in stress all the time. You can be without sleep, without food, without water," the officer told the newspaper.

In early June, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, told Sputnik that it was strategically important to take over Marinka, predicting that the deployment of reinforcements in this direction could bring about the results soon.

Marinka is located less than a mile from Donetsk. It was turned into a stronghold by the Ukrainian army, which permanently shells Donetsk from there.

