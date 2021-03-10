UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Army Opened Fire On LPR Four Times On Tuesday - LPR People's Militia

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:00 AM

Ukrainian Army Opened Fire on LPR Four Times on Tuesday - LPR People's Militia

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The Ukrainian army on Tuesday opened fire four times, including from mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements, on the territory of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the LPR People's Militia told reporters.

Earlier, Ivan Filiponenko, a spokesman for the People's Militia, said that due to the arrival of foreign military instructors in Donbas to train Ukrainian servicemen, the LPR expected an aggravation of the situation near the contact line.

"According to observers of the LPR representation in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire regime, four ceasefire violations by the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been recorded over the past day," the People's Militia said.

The spokesman said the Ukrainian army had opened fire from 120-mm mortars, grenade launchers and small arms at the settlements of Kalinovo and Molodezhnoe controlled by the republic.

