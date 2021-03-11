UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Army Opened Fire on LPR Once Wednesday - LPR People's Militia

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The Ukrainian army on Wednesday opened fire once on the territory of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), spokesman for the LPR People's Militia Yakov Osadchy told reporters.

Earlier, Ivan Filiponenko, a spokesman for the People's Militia, said that on Tuesday Ukrainian servicemen had opened fire on the LPR four times, adding that one officer had been wounded.

"According to observers of the LPR representation in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire regime, one ceasefire violation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been recorded over the past day," Osadchy said.

The spokesman said the Ukrainian army had opened fire from grenade launchers and small arms on the settlement of Zolote-5 controlled by the republic.

