Wed 13th January 2021 | 08:30 AM

Ukrainian Army Opens Grenade Launcher Fire on Donbas Locality - LPR People's Militia

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Ukrainian army opened fire from grenade launchers at the village of Zolote-5 in Donbas controlled by the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), LPR People's Militia spokesman Yakov Osadchy told reporters.

On Tuesday, the representative office of the LPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire said that the Ukrainian army had not opened fire on the territory of the republic the previous day.

"Having violated the second point of additional measures to control and strengthen the ceasefire regime, militants of the 1st battalion of the 92nd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from positions near the locality of Orekhovo [under Kiev's control], shelled the area of the Zolote-5 village from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher," Osadchy said.

