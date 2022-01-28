UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Ukrainian Army Ready to Repel Aggression - Defense Minister

The Ukrainian army stands ready to repel any aggression and this preparedness decreases the likelihood of attacks, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The Ukrainian army stands ready to repel any aggression and this preparedness decreases the likelihood of attacks, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday.

"Our main message at the moment is to hold the line and keep calm. Some actions and statements of partners are apparently dictated by internal agenda. The Ukrainian armed forces are ready to repel the enemy. Every day we become stronger, our partners and our enemy see this, and this reduces the likelihood of possible scenarios," Reznikov told lawmakers in Kiev.

The high tensions around Ukraine intensified this week, with NATO deploying additional troops near the Russian border, anticipating escalation. The European Council announced Monday that Moscow would face "massive consequences and severe costs," in the event of a military invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly dismissed the claims, maintaining that it has no intention of invading Ukraine and stressing that it has the right to move forces within its own territory, while raising concern over increased NATO's military activity in Eastern Europe.

