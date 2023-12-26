Open Menu

Ukrainian Army Says Retreated To Outskirts Of Town Claimed By Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Ukrainian army says retreated to outskirts of town claimed by Moscow

Ukraine's commander-in-chief said on Tuesday his forces had pulled back to the outskirts of the town of Maryinka, a day after Moscow claimed full control of the key town

UKRAINE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Ukraine's commander-in-chief said on Tuesday his forces had pulled back to the outskirts of the town of Maryinka, a day after Moscow claimed full control of the key town.

"We have now moved to the outskirts of Maryinka, and in some places already beyond the boundaries of the settlement," Valeriy Zaluzhny told reporters in Kyiv.

Maryinka is close to the key Russian-held city of Donetsk in east Ukraine.

"We protect every piece of our land but the lives of our soldiers are more important to us," Zaluzhny said, adding that in any case the town "no longer exists" after being destroyed "street by street" by the Russians.

Of the troop move, he said: "There is nothing in this that can cause a public outcry."

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday had said Russian forces had "completely" captured Maryinka, speaking at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin shown on state television.

Piles of rubble and gutted apartment buildings over a wide area could be seen in drone images shown on Russian television that were said to be of Maryinka.

"I want to congratulate you," Putin told Shoigu.

"This is a success" which gives Russian troops "the opportunity to move into a wider operational area", the president said.

Shoigu said that control of Maryinka would enable his soldiers to "move further in this direction" and "make it possible to protect Donetsk more effectively from strikes" from Ukrainian forces.

But Oleksandr Shtupun, a spokesman for Ukraine's army, said on Monday it was "incorrect" to claim that Maryinka was fully controlled by Russian forces.

"The fighting for Maryinka continues," he said, adding that there were still Ukrainian soldiers within the borders of the district of Maryinka.

bur-pop/yad

Related Topics

Drone Defence Minister Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Donetsk TV From

Recent Stories

Commissioner reviews renovation work at PIC

Commissioner reviews renovation work at PIC

4 minutes ago
 Railway land worth millions of rupees retrieved fr ..

Railway land worth millions of rupees retrieved from land grabbers

4 minutes ago
 HCSTSI President for resolving gas shortage, low-p ..

HCSTSI President for resolving gas shortage, low-pressure issue in all Industria ..

4 minutes ago
 Three adults killed while filming video on motorbi ..

Three adults killed while filming video on motorbike

7 minutes ago
 LCCI celebrates Quaid-i-Azam's 147th birth anniver ..

LCCI celebrates Quaid-i-Azam's 147th birth anniversary

7 minutes ago
 Global health security summit preparations planned

Global health security summit preparations planned

7 minutes ago
50% candidates pass NRE step-2 exam

50% candidates pass NRE step-2 exam

8 minutes ago
 FIO establishes cell for insurance claims of Karac ..

FIO establishes cell for insurance claims of Karachi's fire incident victims

8 minutes ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs300m for general polls

Sindh cabinet approves Rs300m for general polls

12 minutes ago
 Two member gang involved in motorcycle theft, 5 st ..

Two member gang involved in motorcycle theft, 5 stolen motorcycles recovered

12 minutes ago
 Water supply to Hyderabad to remain curtailed for ..

Water supply to Hyderabad to remain curtailed for 15 days due to canals closure

12 minutes ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed on Dec 27

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed on Dec 27

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World