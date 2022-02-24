Ukrainian Army Says Russian Has Been Attacking Ukrainian Military Facilities From 5 A.m.
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 11:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that the Russian Armed Forces had been attacking Ukrainian military facilities and airfields in a number of cities from 5 a.m.
"Today, February 24, at about 5 a.
m., the armed forces of the Russian Federation began intensive shelling of our units," the statement says.
In particular, strikes are carried out against Ukrainian military facilities and airfields in a number of cities, it added.