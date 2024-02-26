Ukrainian army says withdrew from eastern village near Avdiivka

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Ukraine said Monday it had withdrawn from the settlement of Lastochkyne in eastern Ukraine, which Russia said it had captured, the latest in a string of Russian advances after the fall of Avdiivka.

As the war enters its third year, Moscow's troops have mounted heavy attacks and taken Avdiivka -- a key eastern town -- while Ukrainian troops are struggling with a lack of ammunition.

"Ukrainian Armed Forces units withdrew from the village of Lastochkyne to organise defences along the line of Orlivka, Tonenke, Berdychi," Ukrainian military spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy said.

After a year of static frontlines, Russia has in recent weeks been seeking to press its advantage on the battlefield and trying to advance beyond Avdiivka.

"In the area of Avdiivka, units... liberated the village of Lastochkino and continued to improve the situation along the front line," the Russian defence ministry said in its daily update, referring to the village by its Russian name.

The small village is about five kilometres (three miles) west of Avdiivka, which Russian forces seized over a week ago.

The battle for Avdiivka was one of the bloodiest of the two-year war, drawing comparisons with Russia's assault on Bakhmut, which it captured last May.

Facing manpower and ammunition shortages, Ukraine was forced to withdraw from the industrial hub in the eastern Donetsk region, handing Moscow its first major territorial gain since Bakhmut.