Ukrainian Army Shelled LPR Once in Past Day - Joint Center for Control and Coordination

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Ukraine's Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in Donbas once in the past day, shelling the territory of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), the LPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire regime told Sputnik.

"On May 20, one shelling on the part of Ukraine's armed units was registered," an office spokesman said.

He clarified that the Ukrainian army had opened fire from grenade launchers on the locality of Kalinovka controlled by the LPR.

The office said that on May 19, the Ukrainian army had violated the ceasefire four times.