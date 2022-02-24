LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Ukrainian Armed Forces have shelled the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) 177 times within the past 24 hours, a spokesperson for the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire regime in Donbas told reporters on Friday.

"The Ukrainian armed forces have shelled 26 settlements of the republic 177 times," the spokesperson said.