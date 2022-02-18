Ukrainian Army Shelled Self-Proclaimed LPR 29 Times Within Past 24 Hours - Official

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The Ukrainian Armed Forces have shelled the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) 29 times within the past 24 hours, including with the use of heavy weapons, a spokesperson for the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire regime in Donbas told reporters on Friday.

"Within the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have violated the ceasefire regime 29 times," the spokesperson said.

He added that the Ukrainian army had used 122-millimeter artillery systems, large-caliber mortars and anti-tank guided missiles.