Ukrainian Army Shells Positions Of Luhansk People's Republic - LPR

Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:00 PM

Ukrainian Army Shells Positions of Luhansk People's Republic - LPR

The Ukrainian army has opened fire from grenade launchers at the positions of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the locality of Kalinovo, near Popasnya region, LPR People's Militia spokesman Yakov Osadchy told reporter

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The Ukrainian army has opened fire from grenade launchers at the positions of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in the locality of Kalinovo, near Popasnya region, LPR People's Militia spokesman Yakov Osadchy told reporters.

"Militants of the 92nd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine ...

shelled the area of the Kalinovo from grenade launchers of different types and from heavy machine guns," Osadchy said.

In 2014, Kiev launched a military operation against the LPR and its neighboring Donetsk People's Republic after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to recognize the new central government. In 2015, a ceasefire deal was signed between conflicting sides in Minsk following talks brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy group: Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine. Despite this agreement, sporadic fighting continues.

