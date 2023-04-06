Ukrainian Artillery Kills Its Own Soldiers Who Surrendered Near Avdiivka - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Ukrainian artillery has fired at positions of 14 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered near Avdiivka on purpose, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the fire killed all servicemen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The Ukrainian artillery has fired at positions of 14 Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered near Avdiivka on purpose, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the fire killed all servicemen.

"The Kiev regime deliberately destroys its military personnel with artillery fire to suppress attempts to leave their positions and retreat under the attack of Russian troops," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the Russian military were engaged in a clash near Avdiivka on Wednesday. During the clash, a commander of a Ukrainian brigade informed the Russian side of its intention to surrender.

The Russian soldiers completely halted offensive to make way for the safe passage of the Ukrainian servicemen, according to the ministry.

"Taking into account the fact that it was already dark, Ukrainian servicemen were placed in a dugout until the morning for subsequent transfer to the rear zone of the Russian group. At night, Ukrainian artillery deliberately opened heavy fire on the dugout where the surrendered Ukrainian servicemen were located ... As a result of a deliberate artillery attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, all fourteen Ukrainian servicemen who laid down their arms were killed," the ministry said.