Ukrainian Artillery Shells Energodar, Causing Power Outage

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 03:20 PM

ENERGODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Ukrainian militants opened fire from artillery on Energodar, causing power outage, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

The city administration told Sputnik that as a result of the shelling, a power line in the vicinity of the nuclear power plant was damaged, which led to a temporary power outage.

In addition, there is instability in the water supply.

Seven shells hit the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP's training building, the authorities said.

Information about casualties is being specified.

