Ukrainian Artillery Shells Enerhodar, Causing Power Outage, Fuel Oil Leak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Ukrainian militants opened fire from artillery on the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar, causing power outage, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

The city administration told Sputnik that as a result of the shelling, a power line in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's (NPP) was damaged, which led to a temporary power outage. In addition, there is instability in the water supply.

Seven shells hit the area of a training building on the NPP premises, the authorities said.

Information about possible casualties is being specified.

A leak of fuel oil from a tank, which had been damaged by the shelling from the Ukrainian side, occurred at a water delivery line at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the head of Enerhodar's administration, Alexander Volga, said on Tuesday.

The experts are examining the incident site, Volga told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

