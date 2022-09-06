Ukrainian Artillery Shells Enerhodar, Causing Power Outage, Fuel Oil Leak
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 05:20 PM
ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Ukrainian militants opened fire from artillery on the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar, causing power outage, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.
The city administration told Sputnik that as a result of the shelling, a power line in the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's (NPP) was damaged, which led to a temporary power outage. In addition, there is instability in the water supply.
Seven shells hit the area of a training building on the NPP premises, the authorities said.
Information about possible casualties is being specified.
A leak of fuel oil from a tank, which had been damaged by the shelling from the Ukrainian side, occurred at a water delivery line at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the head of Enerhodar's administration, Alexander Volga, said on Tuesday.
The experts are examining the incident site, Volga told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.