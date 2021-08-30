UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Athlete Refuses To Make Joint Photo With Russian Colleagues - Reports

Mon 30th August 2021

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Ukrainian athlete Ihor Tsvietov, who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in the 100-meter (0,06 miles) distance, refused to be photographed with Russian athletes at the award ceremony, the Suspilne media outlet reported on Monday.

The athlete competed with Russia's Dmitrii Safronov, Artem Kalashian, and David Dzhatiev. Safronov won gold and Kalashian came in third. After the race, the runners went to the award ceremony, and when they were motioned together for a photo, Tsvietov stepped aside from his Russian colleagues, who were then photographed without the Ukrainian runner.

Earlier this month, some Ukrainian media and far-right activists strongly criticized a series of joint photos of Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Ukrainian bronze medalist in women's Olympic high jump, and Mariya Lasitskene, Russian Olympic champion in the discipline, after the competition.

Moscow-Kiev ties have been strained since the conflict in Ukraine's breakaway region of Donbas erupted, and Crimea reunited with Russia following the coup in Kiev. While the West maintains Ukraine's claims against Russia of being the aggressor, Moscow has repeatedly dismissed all accusations as baseless.

