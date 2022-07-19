The Ukrainian strike at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP) was conducted after the departure of a delegation led by the first deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, a source told Sputnik

NOVA KAKHOVKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The Ukrainian strike at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP) was conducted after the departure of a delegation led by the first deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, a source told Sputnik

"The HPP was shelled after we left. We are safe, everything is fine," the source, who was in the group accompanying Kiriyenko, said.