UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Attack At Kakhovka HPP Happened After Kiriyenko's Departure From Scene - Source

Published July 19, 2022

The Ukrainian strike at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP) was conducted after the departure of a delegation led by the first deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, a source told Sputnik

NOVA KAKHOVKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The Ukrainian strike at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP) was conducted after the departure of a delegation led by the first deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, a source told Sputnik

"The HPP was shelled after we left. We are safe, everything is fine," the source, who was in the group accompanying Kiriyenko, said.

