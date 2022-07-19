UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Attack At Kakhovka HPP Happened After Kiriyenko's Departure From Scene - Source

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM

NOVA KAKHOVKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) The Ukrainian strike at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP) was conducted after the departure of a delegation led by the first deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, a source told Sputnik

"The HPP was shelled after we left. We are safe, everything is fine," the source, who was in the group accompanying Kiriyenko, said.

