Ukrainian Attack Breaks Roof Of ZNPP Building Storing Reactor's Fuel - Rogov

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022 | 06:53 PM

The roof of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's special building, where the fuel for the reactor is stored, has been broken as a result of the shelling of Ukrainian troops, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzia region military-civil administration, said on Monday

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The roof of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's special building, where the fuel for the reactor is stored, has been broken as a result of the shelling of Ukrainian troops, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzia region military-civil administration, said on Monday.

"The roof of the special building No. 1 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been broken as a result of a strike by (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's militants. Fresh fuel for the ZNPP reactors is stored in this building," Rogov wrote on his Telegram channel.

