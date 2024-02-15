Ukrainian Attack Kills Six In Russia's Belgorod, Officials Say
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 10:50 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) A Ukrainian rocket attack on the Russian city of Belgorod killed at least six people and wounded over a dozen others on Thursday, officials said.
Belgorod, which lies about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Ukraine, has been repeatedly targeted by what Moscow says is indiscriminate cross-border shelling.
Six people, including one child, were killed in the attack, Russia's health ministry said.
"Another 17 people, including four children, were injured of varying severity," it added.
It said a shopping centre had been hit, and blamed Ukraine.
Five apartment buildings and seven houses were also damaged, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a post on his Telegram channel.
The defence ministry said it had shot down 14 Ukrainian rockets over the region, which it said had been fired by an RM-70 multiple rocket launcher system.
Russian officials did not say whether Ukrainian rockets hit the buildings directly or if the damage was caused by falling debris after being intercepted by air defences.
There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.
