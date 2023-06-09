One person was killed and another one injured after a Ukrainian Storm Shadow missile hit a children's camp in the Kherson region on Friday, Vladimir Saldo, the acting head of the Russia-controlled part of the region, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) One person was killed and another one injured after a Ukrainian Storm Shadow missile hit a children's camp in the Kherson region on Friday, Vladimir Saldo, the acting head of the Russia-controlled part of the region, said.

"Another confirmation of the barbarism and inhumanity of the Kiev regime, controlled from London: the fragments of the Storm Shadow missile aimed at the Dnipro children's health camp on the Arbat street. One missile was shot down, but two still reached the target. As a result, one person died and another was injured," Saldo wrote on his Telegram channel.